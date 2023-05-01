Part of I-55 to remain closed until Tuesday after pileup causes multiple fatalities
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Blowing dust caused a pileup of crashes involving up to 80 vehicles and multiple fatalities along a stretch of Interstate 55 south of Springfield on Monday. As a result, a large stretch of the highway spanning two counties is expected to be closed until Tuesday afternoon.
Illinois State Police said the pileup involved 40 to 60 passenger vehicles and up to 60 commercial vehicles. More than 30 people have been taken transported to the hospital.
The initial crash happened in the northbound lanes with additional crashes in the southbound lane.
Excessively high winds blew soil from farms onto the roadway, though officials say this is not uncommon and has happened before. The dust storm is a combination of meteorological conditions and human activity, namely agricultural land cultivation and leaving topsoil bare, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis.
The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust warning for the area, specifically Sangamon, Christian and Shelby counties, until 7 p.m. on Monday.
Drivers have taken to social media to share photos and video of what appears to be a dust storm.
Nathan Cormier was driving on the interstate at the time of the crash. CBS 2's Charlie DeMar reported Cormier was covered in dust and posted dramatic video on Facebook.
In one video, several trucks are seen in a pileup with dust making visibility very limited.
The closures were expanded for both northbound and southbound lanes between mileposts 63 and 80 which spans from southern Sangamon County through northern Montgomery County. Traffic is being diverted onto frontage roads.
Video posted on Twitter showed plumes of black smoke and there were reports of explosions.
According to Illinois State Police, Divernon City Hall is being used as a reunification post for families of the crash victims.
