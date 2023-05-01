Part of I-55 to remain closed until Tuesday after pileup causes multiple fatalities

Poor visibility due to blowing dust cased a huge pileup of vehicles on Interstate 55. Nathan Cormier

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Blowing dust caused a pileup of crashes involving up to 80 vehicles and multiple fatalities along a stretch of Interstate 55 south of Springfield on Monday. As a result, a large stretch of the highway spanning two counties is expected to be closed until Tuesday afternoon.

Illinois State Police said the pileup involved 40 to 60 passenger vehicles and up to 60 commercial vehicles. More than 30 people have been taken transported to the hospital.

Massive pileup on I-55 south of Springfield, Illinois has closed the interstate for nearly 30 miles. Blowing dust off freshly plowed fields led to very low visibility#ilwx

🎥: Nathan Cormier pic.twitter.com/im7QLE8BTp — Nick Hausen (@NickHausenWx) May 1, 2023

The initial crash happened in the northbound lanes with additional crashes in the southbound lane.

Excessively high winds blew soil from farms onto the roadway, though officials say this is not uncommon and has happened before. The dust storm is a combination of meteorological conditions and human activity, namely agricultural land cultivation and leaving topsoil bare, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis.

The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust warning for the area, specifically Sangamon, Christian and Shelby counties, until 7 p.m. on Monday.

🆕 Update 12:08 pm: Interstate 55 is now closed in both directions between mileposts 63 and 82. — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) May 1, 2023

Drivers have taken to social media to share photos and video of what appears to be a dust storm.

Nathan Cormier was driving on the interstate at the time of the crash. CBS 2's Charlie DeMar reported Cormier was covered in dust and posted dramatic video on Facebook.

In one video, several trucks are seen in a pileup with dust making visibility very limited.

Avoid I-55 at all costs. Auburn to Farmersville. Massive pile up due to dust bowl Posted by Nathan J. Cormier on Monday, May 1, 2023

The closures were expanded for both northbound and southbound lanes between mileposts 63 and 80 which spans from southern Sangamon County through northern Montgomery County. Traffic is being diverted onto frontage roads.

Video posted on Twitter showed plumes of black smoke and there were reports of explosions.

I have never seen a dust storm so bad that caused so much chaos and closed 20+ miles of highway.



You could hear and feel cars exploding



A report said 20+ cars in multiple crashes



More videos in the comments pic.twitter.com/mwqk9Y9TqG — James Lewallen (@JamesLewallenIV) May 1, 2023

According to Illinois State Police, Divernon City Hall is being used as a reunification post for families of the crash victims.