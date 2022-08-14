Boat catches fire off coast of Block Island
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. -- Thick clouds of smoke could be seen coming from a boat off the coast of Block Island.
The Coast Guard says they responded Friday after the engine somehow caught fire.
Only one person was on board, and thankfully, a good Samaritan was able to help get them out safely.
Crews were able to put out the flames, and no injuries were reported.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.