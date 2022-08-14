Boat catches fire off coast of Block Island

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. -- Thick clouds of smoke could be seen coming from a boat off the coast of Block Island.

The Coast Guard says they responded Friday after the engine somehow caught fire.

The fire was initially extinguished by the operator before they were assisted by a Good Samaritan off of the vessel. The fire reflashed and the Coho's crew doused the vessel until the Narragansett and Newport Fire Departments arrived and successfully put out the fire. pic.twitter.com/wQ7i3OkrCy — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) August 12, 2022

Only one person was on board, and thankfully, a good Samaritan was able to help get them out safely.

Crews were able to put out the flames, and no injuries were reported.