Boat catches fire off coast of Block Island

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. -- Thick clouds of smoke could be seen coming from a boat off the coast of Block Island.

The Coast Guard says they responded Friday after the engine somehow caught fire.

Only one person was on board, and thankfully, a good Samaritan was able to help get them out safely.

Crews were able to put out the flames, and no injuries were reported.

First published on August 13, 2022 / 11:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

