Power being restored after outage impacts City of Long Beach, N.Y.

LONG BEACH, N.Y. - A power outage impacted the entire City of Long Beach Tuesday evening.

Officials asked people to avoid all unnecessary travel during the outage, since it is also impacting traffic lights.

PSEG LI is working to fix the issue, which is impacting nearly 20,000 customers.

"We are aware of the situation on Long Beach. Crews are dispatched and investigating the cause. We are working to restore power safely and as quickly as possible," PSEG LI said in a statement.

The problem is believed to be related to an issue at a substation in Island Park.

