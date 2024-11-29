On Black Friday, police warn package thieves are targeting online shoppers

WESTFIELD, N.J. -- On Black Friday, police are warning online shoppers to beware of thieves stealing packages after they're delivered.

As the holiday shopping season gets into full swing, experts say there are ways to avoid falling victim to porch pirates.

Doorbell cameras may catch porch pirates in action, snatching packages off front porches.

Scott Ellner, of East Brunswick, New Jersey, says he's cautious anytime he orders online.

"We check with UPS when we're expecting something and we stick around and try to get it before the porch pirates, and we've been lucky," he said.

On Long Island, hackers took the crime to another level. According to police, they accessed a credit card belonging to a homeowner and used it to ordered multiple items. Once the packages were delivered, the thieves went to the house to swipe them, police said.

In that case, the family that got scammed tried to chase down the alleged thieves.

"When [the porch pirate] was running, I saw the car there. He had the door open, it was on, there was no one else in there, and he jumped in and sped off," said Erica Bernhard, a victim of porch piracy.

No matter how thieves get their hands on someone else's deliveries, authorities say millions of Americans fall victim every year.

How to stay safe from porch pirates

Police in Summit, New Jersey urge people to use tracking numbers to monitor their packages, sign up for alerts and, if possible, choose an option to require a signature for delivery. You could also install security cameras, leave instructions telling delivery workers where to leave your packages, or install a lockbox or drop box for packages at your home.

"We have the Ring camera. So if there's a package, we'll tell them to put it closer to the door and try to run home to grab it," said Michelle Stein, of Westfield, New Jersey.

"We don't personally have a Ring camera, but we put a sign outside of our house to say we have a security camera. So maybe don't come by our house," said Allison Collins, who also lives in Westfield.

Another good idea, according to police, is to partner up with your neighbors to look out for each other's deliveries and report suspicious activity.