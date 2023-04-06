Bissell vacuum recall expands; Ikea fishing game and The Laundress fabric conditioner also issue recalls

NEW YORK - We have a few recalls to tell you about.

There has been an expansion to a recall on Bissell vacuums because of a fire hazard. The vacuum's battery pack can overheat and smoke.

Bissell was already recalling certain models of the cordless multi-surface wet-dry vacuum, and has now included two more models: The 2551-R and 2551-8.

Customers should stop using the vacuums and contact Bissell for repairs.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Ikea is recalling a fishing game because it could be a choking hazard for kids. They say one of the small metal rivets on the wooden pieces could come loose and detach.

There have been four reports, but no injuries.

Customers should stop using the toy and contact Ikea for a refund.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

And The Laundress is recalling their fabric conditioner products because they contain a carcinogen that can cause adverse health effects if there's long-term exposure.

The company previously sent a notice to customers last year, but this is their official recall notice with the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Consumers can reach out to the company for a full refund, and then immediately throw the product out.

For more information, CLICK HERE.