Bishop Robert Brennan issues dispensation on corned beef for St. Patrick's Day

NEW YORK -- Irish Catholics across the city can feast on all the corned beef they want this St. Patrick's Day.

Bishop Robert Brennan of the Diocese of Brooklyn issued a dispensation on Wednesday.

That means Catholics in Brooklyn and Queens do not have an obligation to abstain from eating meat on Friday.

Bishop Brennan wants the holiday to be fully enjoyed.

The Archdiocese of New York, which includes the other three boroughs, has granted a similar dispensation.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 8:35 PM

