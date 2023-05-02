Gov. Kathy Hochul signs law making birth control pills available over the counter

NEW YORK -- Women in New York now have access to birth control pills without a doctor's prescription.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the Birth Control Access Act into law Tuesday.

It increases access to reproductive health care by making it available over the counter.

"We are sick and tired of judges and lawmakers telling us what to do with our bodies, and if there's one thing that New Yorkers will not do, ever, is stand by when we see wrong being done," Hochul said.

The governor also signed legislation securing abortion pill access to SUNY and CUNY college students.