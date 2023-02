Gov. Kathy Hochul visits one of New York's marijuana dispensaries

Gov. Kathy Hochul visits one of New York's marijuana dispensaries

Gov. Kathy Hochul visits one of New York's marijuana dispensaries

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul visited one of New York's legal marijuana dispensaries Wednesday.

She tweeted out that she stopped by Just Breathe in Binghamton.

Visited Just Breathe in Binghamton, the first legal cannabis dispensary in the Southern Tier!



I’m proud that New York is building the nation's most equitable and inclusive cannabis industry, and we’ll keep working in communities across the state to help it grow. pic.twitter.com/y9OoB3uan0 — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 22, 2023

It's the first legal cannabis dispensary in the Southern Tier and just started marijuana delivery service this past Sunday.