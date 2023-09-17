Billy Miller, "The Young and the Restless" actor, dies at 43

Billy Miller, the actor and Emmy Award winner known for his roles on the popular daytime series "The Young and the Restless," "General Hospital" and "All My Children," has died, his representative Marnie Sparer confirmed. He was 43.

Miller died on Friday, Sept. 15, in Austin, Texas. He would have celebrated his 44th birthday on Sunday. The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died, Sparer said in a statement shared with CBS News. A cause of death was not given.

According to Sparer's statement, Miller was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Sept. 17, 1979, and raised in Grand Prairie, a city outside of Dallas. After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin with a production degree, he relocated to Los Angeles, where he worked in the mailroom at an entertainment management company. On a dare from friends, he also began to pursue a career in acting, the statement said.

Miller found early success appearing in commercials and, in 2007, he stepped into his breakout television role on the ABC soap opera "All My Children," where he played the character Richie Novak for about one year.

Billy Miller poses in the press room with the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for "The Young and the Restless" at the 41st annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 2014. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

His exit from "All My Children" happened around the same time Miller made his debut appearance as Billy Abbott on the CBS daytime drama "The Young and the Restless," a role that he would continue to play until 2014. Miller garnered fame and critical praise during his six-year tenure on "The Young and the Restless," earning five Daytime Emmy Award nominations and winning three, in 2010, 2013 and 2014.

Miller later joined the cast of "General Hospital," another popular daytime soap opera, initially playing Jason Morgan before eventually taking on the role of Drew Cain, the character's twin. He appeared in the show from 2013 until his departure in 2019.

Along with his extensive run in the daytime television circuit, Miller appeared in various films and TV series, including "Truth be Told," "Suits," "Ray Donovan," "Bad Blood," "Fatal Honeymoon," "American Sniper," "Ringer," "Justified" and "Castle." He also owned multiple restaurants and bars in Los Angeles.

Miller is survived by his mother, sister, and brother-in-law, as well as a niece and nephew, according to the statement from his representative.

"He also leaves behind a great many friends and colleagues who will miss his warm personality, generous spirit, and genuine kindness," the statement read.