Bill de Blasio fined $155,000 for having city cover NYPD detail on presidential campaign trips outside New York

NEW YORK -- Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was fined $155,000 and ordered to repay more for allegedly having the city cover his NYPD detail's travel expenses on dozens of presidential campaign trips outside New York.

It is the largest fine ever imposed by the New York City Conflicts of Interest Board.

De Blasio would have to pay nearly $500,000 to cover the fine and repayments after the board determined the former mayor "misused City resources" on 31 out-of-state political trips.

Lawyers for de Blasio said they filed a suit to block the COIB's decision.

