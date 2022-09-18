Watch CBS News
Bikers, people on illegal mopeds spotted disrupting traffic in Manhattan and the Bronx

Hundreds of bikers disrupt traffic in Manhattan and the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Hundreds of bikers and people on illegal mopeds were seen disturbing traffic on the Upper West Side on Sunday afternoon.

Video shows them on Amsterdam Avenue at 98th Street, but CBS2 has learned they were spotted across the city, starting in Chelsea.

Police said the group also blocked traffic on the Willis Avenue Bridge in the Bronx.

A man who works nearby described what he saw.

"They were stopping trucks, horses, pedestrians, walking," Avery Prince said. "There was a regular bike with one wheel. The front wheel was off. He was just wheeling it."

There were no reports of injuries or arrests.

