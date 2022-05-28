Big crowds expected at Jones Beach for Bethpage Air Show

JONES BEACH, N.Y. -- Big crowds are expected to gather for the annual Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Saturday, but the weather could be a factor.

Friday's scheduled practice was canceled due to poor conditions.

The elite U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline this year's show for the first time in three years.

The air show will be at full capacity, with as many as 300,000 people in attendance. Officials are promising a safe and secure event.

"The toll plazas leading into Jones Beach were eliminated years ago. So you go right to the parking field. If you monitor the park app and the Bethpage Air Show app, you'll see what parking fields are open and you just go to those parking fields and there are minimum delays," said New York State Parks Regional Director George Gorman. "It's a great day for us to honor our veterans, honor our military and honor those who have fallen in service to their country."

There is another show on Sunday morning.