"Big Brother" 25th season premiere set for Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - "Big Brother" returns on Wednesday for its 25th season. 

Sixteen people will move into the Big Brother house, and spend the summer competing for $79,000. 

Among the houseguests are three people from New York City, and a man from Norwalk, Conn. 

You can watch the 90 minute live premiere live on CBS on Wednesday, beginning at 8 p.m. 

First published on July 31, 2023 / 5:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

