In rare NYC trip, Biden visits Staten Island to honor service members before Thanksgiving

NEW YORK -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden made a rare visit to New York City on Monday to honor service members and their families ahead of Thanksgiving.

The Bidens attended a Friendsgiving celebration for the Coast Guard on Staten Island.

"The Coast Guard motto, always ready. Over the last years those words took on a sense of truth," President Biden said. "We owe you, we owe your families. With all due respect to those of you wearing the uniform, We don't thank your families enough."

The Bidens touched down at Miller Field in New Dorp and went to Fort Wadsworth by motorcade. After speaking, they served meals and ate dinner with members of the Coast Guard and their families.

"I also want to note that every day here in New York, you keep the port secure and the people safe," Biden said.

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis also attended and shared pictures on social media. She called it a nice evening of fellowship and Thanksgiving for our service members.

Traffic in and around the area was backed up for hours. Many who live near the base were not allowed home until after the Bidens left.

"It's causing a lot of congestion in the streets," one person said.

"Very patriotic. Support our Coast Guard here on Staten Island," said another.

This was the first time a sitting president visited Staten Island since President Obama went to survey the damage from Sandy in 2012.