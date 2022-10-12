Bicyclist struck and killed by truck near Prospect Park in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A bicyclist was struck and killed by a truck during the Wednesday morning commute in Brooklyn.

It happened just after 7 a.m. on Parkside Avenue off Parade Place outside Prospect Park.

Police said a 25-year-old woman was riding her bike on the passenger side of the truck when she was hit.

The driver stayed on the scene.

So far, the victim's name has not been released, and no charges have been filed.