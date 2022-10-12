Watch CBS News
Bicyclist struck and killed by truck near Prospect Park in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Bicyclist, 25, struck and killed in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A bicyclist was struck and killed by a truck during the Wednesday morning commute in Brooklyn. 

It happened just after 7 a.m. on Parkside Avenue off Parade Place outside Prospect Park. 

Police said a 25-year-old woman was riding her bike on the passenger side of the truck when she was hit. 

The driver stayed on the scene.

So far, the victim's name has not been released, and no charges have been filed. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 12:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

