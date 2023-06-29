Beware of summer travel scams: What to watch for, how to report

NEW YORK -- With summer travel underway and the Fourth of July on Tuesday, you're probably ready to kick back and relax.

Unfortunately, scammers are counting on you doing just that. Travel fraud is one of the biggest money makers for criminals.

CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger explains some warning signs and how to report travel scams.

"I'm sorry to be a buzzkill for this big long weekend ahead of us, but when you receive an email, a text or a call and there's an advertisement of, say, a free vacation, my guess is you know it's likely not free at all," she said. "So many of these offers are light on the details, and the promoter is often trying to rush you into making a quick decision."

