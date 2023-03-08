BetterTogether: Class Act with Chris Wragge heading to Frank J. Cicarell Academy

NEW YORK - Here at CBS2, we want to hear about the Class Acts at your school.

That could be an outstanding teacher, student, team or program.

You can tell us about it by CLICKING HERE.

We are thrilled to announce we're going to be live this Friday morning at one of the largest school districts in the state of New Jersey.

Elizabeth high school Frank J. Cicarell Academy hosts one of the largest Relay For Life events in the country. It benefits the American Cancer Society.

We are going there to highlight the great student body and a wonderful teacher, Guido Morsella, who has devoted his life to his kids, the school, and family.

We have a heartwarming story of Guido's son Dave, who is bravely battling a rare, life-threatening disease.

So, Elizabeth, get ready - we're coming to you Friday morning for our Class Act!