BetterTogether: CBS New York, Khleeko partner for back-to-school drive

NEW YORK -- It's back-to-school time and here at CBS New York we know we're better together.

That's why we're teaming up with a great community organization called Khleeko for a school supply drive and service giveaway in Brooklyn.

There will also be live music and games for children and something for adults.

"We're going to be providing financial literacy and we want to give the community resources and knowledge that they can use to better themselves moving forward, and coming up to the school semester, we need to have parents well adapted and prepared for what to expect," Khleeko founder Yaw Asante said.

The school supply and service giveaway starts at 3 p.m. on Thursday in the backyard of Intermediate School 291 in Bushwick.

It will be moved indoors if there's inclement weather.

It's being held in conjunction with Bushwick Community Partnership, Khleeko and CBS New York.