Watch CBS News
Local News

#BetterTogether: CBS New York, Khleeko partner for back-to-school drive

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

#BetterTogether: CBS New York, Khleeko back to school drive
#BetterTogether: CBS New York, Khleeko back to school drive 03:23

NEW YORK -- It's back-to-school time and here at CBS New York we know we're better together.

That's why we're teaming up with a great community organization called Khleeko for a school supply drive and service giveaway in Brooklyn.

There will also be live music and games for children and something for adults.

"We're going to be providing financial literacy and we want to give the community resources and knowledge that they can use to better themselves moving forward, and coming up to the school semester, we need to have parents well adapted and prepared for what to expect," Khleeko founder Yaw Asante said.

The school supply and service giveaway starts at 3 p.m. on Thursday in the backyard of Intermediate School 291 in Bushwick.

It will be moved indoors if there's inclement weather.

It's being held in conjunction with Bushwick Community Partnership, Khleeko and CBS New York.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 12:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.