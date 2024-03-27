Long Island cemetery reinters woman's remains in family plot after grave mix-up

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. -- A burial mix-up at a cemetery on Long Island has been corrected.

In February, the Carletto sisters told CBS New York's Carolyn Gusoff that a stranger had been buried in their family plot at Beth Moses Cemetery in West Babylon. Because of the mix-up, their mother, Sheila Carletto, had to be buried in a plot 150 feet away.

The Carletto sisters said their grandfather had purchased the deed to four plots through a social club in 1976, but the cemetery's vice president told CBS New York they had no record of that because the social club kept all the records.

Hundreds of private burial societies manage who gets buried in the cemetery and where, according to Beth Moses.

Wednesday, Sheila Carletto's remains were reinterred in her family's plot. The bodies were moved at the expense of the cemetery.

The Carletto family says they still plan to file a lawsuit.