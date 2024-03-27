Watch CBS News
Long Island cemetery reinters woman's remains in family plot after grave mix-up

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

West Babylon cemetery reinters woman's remains in family plot after burial mix-up
WEST BABYLON, N.Y. -- A burial mix-up at a cemetery on Long Island has been corrected.

In February, the Carletto sisters told CBS New York's Carolyn Gusoff that a stranger had been buried in their family plot at Beth Moses Cemetery in West Babylon. Because of the mix-up, their mother, Sheila Carletto, had to be buried in a plot 150 feet away.

The Carletto sisters said their grandfather had purchased the deed to four plots through a social club in 1976, but the cemetery's vice president told CBS New York they had no record of that because the social club kept all the records.

Hundreds of private burial societies manage who gets buried in the cemetery and where, according to Beth Moses.

Wednesday, Sheila Carletto's remains were reinterred in her family's plot. The bodies were moved at the expense of the cemetery.

The Carletto family says they still plan to file a lawsuit.

CBS New York Team
First published on March 27, 2024 / 11:34 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

