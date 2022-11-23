FDNY investigating fire at Beth-El, the House of Yahweh in the Bronx

FDNY on scene of fire at Bronx house of worship

FDNY on scene of fire at Bronx house of worship

NEW YORK -- The FDNY is investigating a fire that damaged a religious temple in the Bronx.

It happened at Beth-El, the House of Yahweh on Park Avenue in the Morrisania section Tuesday afternoon.

The fire appears to have started on the second floor, severely damaging a classroom and pastor's office.

Part of the ceiling also came down.

Nobody was inside at the time.

We're told the temple's main area of worship on the ground floor was largely spared.

"I'm sorry that it happened. I'm glad it wasn't any worse than how it is now. Hopefully, we'll be able to have it looking better," Pastor Jonathan Mickens said.

The pastor says the temple has been in the neighborhood for 25 years.

He plans on holding services over Zoom for the next few weeks but hopes to welcome people back to the building soon.