Best Buy recalls almost 1 million pressure cookers after spewed contents burn 17 people

Best Buy is recalling 930,000 pressure cookers sold nationwide due to a defect that can cause hot food and liquid to spew from the devices, potentially burning those nearby, the retailer said Thursday in a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The retailer said it has received 31 reports of the cooker's contents being expelled under pressure, with 17 people suffering burn injuries, some second-degree and severe.

The Insignia electric pressure cookers have incorrect volume markings on their inner pots, which can cause overfilled contents to eject when pressurized, according to the Richfield, Minnesota-based company.

Made in China, the recalled cookers were sold at Best Buy stores and online, including at Amazon, from October 2017 through June 2023 for between $50 and $120.

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recall involves Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cookers with model numbers NS-MC60SS8, NS-MC60SS9 or MC80SS9, and inner cooker pots with model numbers NS-MCRP6NS9 and NS-MCRP6SS, sold separately as replacements.

Those who purchased the recalled cookers should stop using them and contact Best Buy for a replacement of the inner pot and floating valve for signaling pressure.

Best Buy can be reached at 888-359‐4485 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/pc or www.bestbuy.com.

The recall is the second involving pressure cookers in as many months, with Sensio in August recalling 860,000 pressure cookers after more than 60 people reportedly were burned by ejected contents.