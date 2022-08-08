Search continues for Berman Gutierrez, who jumped into East Rockaway Inlet and did not resurface

NEW YORK -- A search is underway in Queens for a missing swimmer who disappeared after an early-morning dip into the East Rockaway Inlet on Monday.

According to the swimmer's family, he jumped in to cool off and never resurfaced, CBS2's Thalia Perez reported.

Family members identified the missing swimmer as 25-year-old Berman Gutierrez. They said he's a hard worker who came to the U.S. from Nicaragua almost two years ago in search of better work opportunities.

Now, those dreams may be shattered.

In Spanish, Gutierrez's uncle Noel Torres told CBS2 his nephew came to the beach with friends and a cousin. They were relaxing, Torres said, when Gutierrez went in and never came back up.

Police said they were called to beach at around 2 a.m. near Seagirt Boulevard and Beach 17, where crews scoured the water.

"It's a parent's worst nightmare. So I hope they're gonna find him alive," said Janet Schiff, of Staten Island.

With red flags on the beach today, there was no swimming allowed. The threat of rip currents and shark sightings earlier in the day left some beachgoers feeling uneasy.

"We thought if we stayed close to the shore and not go too deep we'd be able to get some refreshing water," said Christine Socasau.

"I think as long as people pay attention and listen to the warnings, then they should be relatively safe," said Elena Rabinowitz.

The family said Gutierrez has a 5-year-old daughter.