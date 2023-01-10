Watch CBS News
Bergen County's Major Crimes Unit investigating police-involved shooting in Fort Lee

Police-involved shooting in Fort Lee, N.J.
Police-involved shooting in Fort Lee, N.J.

FORT LEE, N.J. -- There was a police-involved shooting in Fort Lee on Tuesday afternoon.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said his office's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting, which occurred on Whiteman Street at approximately 1:35 p.m.

