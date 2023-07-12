Bergen County opens 4 cooling centers as temperatures soar

First Alert Weather: Hot and humid with air quality advisory

HACKENSACK, N.J. - With temperatures soaring, Bergen County has opened four regional emergency cooling centers.

The centers will be open Wednesday and Thursday.

The County Administration Building in Hackensack, the Northwest Bergen Senior Activity Center in Midland Park, the Southwest Bergen Senior Activity Center in East Rutherford will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Garfield Senior Activity Center in Garfield will be open until 5:30 p.m.

