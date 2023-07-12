Watch CBS News
Local News

Bergen County opens 4 cooling centers as temperatures soar

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Hot and humid with air quality advisory
First Alert Weather: Hot and humid with air quality advisory 02:32

HACKENSACK, N.J. - With temperatures soaring, Bergen County has opened four regional emergency cooling centers. 

The centers will be open Wednesday and Thursday. 

The County Administration Building in Hackensack, the Northwest Bergen Senior Activity Center in Midland Park, the Southwest Bergen Senior Activity Center in East Rutherford will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

The Garfield Senior Activity Center in Garfield will be open until 5:30 p.m. 

For more information, CLICK HERE

You can get the latest First Alert Weather forecast by CLICKING HERE.   

First published on July 12, 2023 / 2:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.