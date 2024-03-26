Bergen County towns receiving federal grants to improve pedestrian safety

Several Bergen County towns getting federal grants to improve pedestrian safety

Several Bergen County towns getting federal grants to improve pedestrian safety

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- After a string of deadly incidents, some New Jersey towns are getting money to invest in better protection for pedestrians.

Congressman Josh Gottheimer says six New Jersey counties are ranked among the top 20 most dangerous counties in the United States for pedestrians, including Bergen County.

Tuesday, the congressman announced several Bergen County towns are getting about $2 million in federal grants to make infrastructure upgrades to crosswalks, sidewalks and pedestrian bridges.

"Because everywhere in New Jersey, our families and children deserve to walk on safe streets. If we can tackle these infrastructure problems head on, we can save many lives," Gottheimer said.

Closter, Englewood, Hackensack, Midland Park and Ridgewood are receiving those federal grants.

In Closter, a pedestrian bridge will be built to connect Memorial Park to the 9/11 Park.

Englewood will use its grant money to develop a traffic safety action plan.

The funding granted to Midland Park and Hackensack will go towards updating railroad crossing signals and surfaces.

Funds in Ridgewood will be used to improve pedestrian safety along routes to elementary and middle schools.

According to Gottheimer's office, 30% of victims killed on New Jersey's roads are pedestrians. Gottheimer's office says 177 pedestrians were killed across New Jersey in 2023, and so far this year, 47 have been killed.

The congressman says the grants are the first step in his Pedestrian Safety Strategy. He is also proposing three pieces of legislation aimed at protecting pedestrians and encouraging safer road designs near schools and in downtowns.