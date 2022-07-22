Watch CBS News
Several Bergen County towns under boil water advisory over E. coli concerns

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

FAIRVIEW, N.J. -- Seven Bergen County towns are under a boil water advisory over E. coli concerns.

The water company Veolia New Jersey says the bacteria was detected after a water main break earlier this week.

The impacted towns are Fairview, Cliffside Park, Ridgefield, Edgewater, Fort Lee, Palisades Park and Leonia.

Residents should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, giving to pets, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice.

First published on July 22, 2022 / 4:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

