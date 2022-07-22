Several Bergen County towns under boil water advisory over E. coli concerns

E. coli concerns cause boil water advisory in parts of Bergen County

FAIRVIEW, N.J. -- Seven Bergen County towns are under a boil water advisory over E. coli concerns.

The water company Veolia New Jersey says the bacteria was detected after a water main break earlier this week.

The impacted towns are Fairview, Cliffside Park, Ridgefield, Edgewater, Fort Lee, Palisades Park and Leonia.

Residents should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, giving to pets, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice.