New Yorkers head to Washington to protest Netanyahu's address to Congress

NEW YORK – Hundreds of New Yorkers are heading to Washington to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress Wednesday.

Some religious leaders are criticizing his handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

Interfaith leaders denounce Netanyahu's handling of Israel-Hamas war

Interfaith leaders at the Riverside Church in Morningside Heights joined together Tuesday to denounce Netanyahu's invitation to speak to Congress.

"We would not give legitimacy or a platform to someone charged with humanitarian atrocities," said Rev. Adriene Thorne, senior minister at Riverside Church.

"Since October 7th, we have been speaking out, calling for a cease-fire," said Sunita Viswanath, executive director of Hindus for Human Rights.

The war has raged on for nine months as Palestinian Americans witness the suffering of their loved ones.

Linda Sarsour, a political activist and executive director of Empower Change Action, will also be making the trip to Washington to demonstrate outside of Congress.

"I'm devastated every day as a Palestinian American. In WhatsApp, sometimes making calls to friends, family ... and there's no signal, or you don't even know if your loved ones are dead or alive," she said.

Netanyahu set to address Congress, meet with politicians

Netanyahu addressed reporters before boarding his flight to Washington.

"At a time when Israel is fighting on seven fronts and when there's great political uncertainty in Washington, I will address for the fourth time both Houses of Congress," he said.

On Thursday, Netanyahu will meet with President Joe Biden and hostages' families.

"I think there are a number of goals. First and foremost, release all the hostages," said Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, executive vice president of the New York Board of Rabbis.

Potasnik says Netanyahu's visit comes at a time of uncertainty following Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race. He is also expected to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago.

"No matter who is the president, Israel has to have that kind of relationship that is secure," Potasnik said.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators are expected to gather in Washington, where security is being increased.