Tony Award winner Ben Platt starring in limited revival of "Parade" now at New York City Center

NEW YORK -- Tony Award winner Ben Platt is now starring in a limited revival of the musical "Parade."

The production is this year's annual gala presentation at New York City Center.

Set in the early 1900s, "Parade" is based on a true story about a Jewish man in Georgia who was wrongly convicted of murder and later lynched.

The original production opened on Broadway in 1998 and won two Tony Awards.

"Parade" runs through Sunday at New York City Center on West 55th Street.