Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Tony Award winner Ben Platt starring in limited revival of "Parade" now at New York City Center

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

"Parade" revival running at New York City Center through Sunday
"Parade" revival running at New York City Center through Sunday 00:24

NEW YORK -- Tony Award winner Ben Platt is now starring in a limited revival of the musical "Parade."

The production is this year's annual gala presentation at New York City Center.

Set in the early 1900s, "Parade" is based on a true story about a Jewish man in Georgia who was wrongly convicted of murder and later lynched.

The original production opened on Broadway in 1998 and won two Tony Awards.

"Parade" runs through Sunday at New York City Center on West 55th Street.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 7:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.