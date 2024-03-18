Ben Platt residency will reopen the iconic Palace Theatre

NEW YORK - Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winner Ben Platt is reopening the iconic Palace Theatre.

He'll play more than a dozen concert dates in the newly refurbished theater.

Platt spoke with Carlin about the big milestone in his extraordinary career.

"It's an opportunity that's once in a lifetime," Platt said.

For Platt, it comes as he releases his third album, titled "Honeymind," which includes his new single, "Andrew."

His Palace residency, with 18 shows, sees Platt Following in the footsteps of the greats: Harry Belafonte, Elvis Presley, Diana Ross, Bette Midler, Diana Ross, Liza Minnelli, and, most famously, Judy Garland.

"It's a huge honor. It's a privilege. It's huge shoes to step into," Platt said. "You don't just bring any series of songs in there. You really put it together with the best you've got... . I plan to throw in some of my other songs from past albums that I know people love, a couple of covers, and maybe a Broadway moment or two."

The Palace, which opened in 1913, closed for major renovations on 2018 and the facelift included raising the landmark 30 feet - all 7,000 tons of it. Platt's shows will bring it back to life, and is happening as his life changes in profound ways.

"I just turned 30 this past year. Again, I'm getting ready to get married, and start making our home, our permanent home, I think when life really kicks into gear like that, you can't really help but look back at your childhood and think about how far you've come," Platt said.

Carlin asked Platt, who has sung at the White House and the Tony's and on Broadway, what's next.

"There's other filmmakers I'd love to work with, and types of movies I'd like to make, and I'd like to write a musical myself," Platt said.

"What was your goal when you set out to do this album?" Carlin asked.

"I was inspired by the idea of bringing in a queer perspective to this kind of softly introspective romantic zone," Platt said.

Platt's residency will run from May 28th to June 15th.