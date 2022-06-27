Belt Parkway closed in Queens after drivers suspected of racing crashed, 5 hospitalized

NEW YORK -- Five people are hospitalized Monday after four cars crashed on the Belt Parkway overnight.

All westbound lanes of the parkway are closed in Laurelton, Queens, which is near the border with Nassau County.

According to police, four cars crashed in westbound lanes near Exit 17, Cohancy Street, at around 1:30 a.m., CBS2's John Dias reported.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out stories around our area. Watch more local coverage on CBS News New York: http://cbsloc.al/cbsnnewyork Posted by CBS New York on Monday, June 27, 2022

Police believe the drivers of a BMW and an Infinity were speeding and possibly racing when they struck two other cars. One of the cars caught fire.

A man who was one of the drivers suspected of speeding was in critical condition. The other four people involved were in stable condition.

Two women, each in their 20s, have serious injuries. They were not believed to have been in the speeding cars, police said.

A good Samaritan jumped in to help before first responders arrived.

"I heard a big collision. I actually helped one lady from the white car over here. I had to pull a little bit away because the car was on fire. And I had to make sure, I made sure she was awake and everything like that. But, it was just very devastating," he said.

Police did not say when the lanes would reopen.

Stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates on this developing story.