Beloved doctor from Long Island killed in road rage incident near his Brooklyn hospital

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- A Long Island man has died following a road rage incident.

CBS2 has learned he was a devoted doctor in Brooklyn, and that the dispute happened near the hospital he worked at.

Dr. Jamie Yun was a beloved doctor, father and friend.

"If he's measured by his dedication to his patients and family, he's an absolutely amazing human being," Manhasset neighbor Vihas Patel said.

Yun's family, patients and neighbors say he was selfless, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even during the COVID pandemic, about he had so selflessly given himself to his patients," Patel said.

But earlier this month, Yun, who spent years saving lives, lost his own after a road rage incident that happened near Schenectady and East New York avenues in Brooklyn, just a few miles from the hospital he worked at.

"We're in shock," Tejas Patel said.

Police sources say it was a road rage incident. CBS2 was told Yun got into an argument with another driver, 31-year-old Dexter Alexander. It got physical and Yun suffered head injuries from a punch to the face.

He died days later at the hospital from a traumatic brain injury.

"Very heartbreaking," Tejas Patel said.

CBS2 has learned that last month there were nearly 9,000 motor vehicle collisions in New York City, with 67 caused by aggressive driving or road rage. Of the five boroughs, Brooklyn had the most.

"Definitely a good neighbor and the family is extremely loving," Tejas Patel said.

Now, the gifted surgeon, who migrated to the us in the 1970s from Colombia and earned degrees from both Columbia University and NYU, is being mourned and remembered.

His family is planning his funeral.

"He was just loved by his children," Vihas Patel said.

"A special family, for sure," Tejas Patel added.

Police say Alexander, the man who allegedly threw that road rage punch, was arrested and charged with assault. It's unclear if that charge will be upgraded.

The investigation is ongoing.