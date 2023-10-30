Beloved Brooklyn food pantry in danger of closing due to lien on property stemming from previous owner

Beloved Brownsville food pantry in danger of closing due to lien on property

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn church food pantry is on the brink of closing.

With thousands relying on its help to put food on the table, church leaders are running out of time to keep the doors open.

For many, the Faith Forward Holy Church food pantry is a lifeline for people like Jennifer Barranco.

"I get to feed my kids, my grandkids," Barranco said.

For 35 years, the pantry has been a staple in Brownsville.

"Financially, spiritually, mentally, yes, it means a lot," Claudette Prince said.

Pastor Vivian Grubb sees the long lines every Saturday morning.

"We have seen our numbers grow exponentially over the last few years. We currently provide food for 400 families every week and that represents about 1,600 individuals," Grubb said.

But just two weeks ago, Pastor Grubb got a letter in the mail.

"Foreclosure sale that was going to take place on the 26th of October for this property that we owned and we had no idea that this was coming," Grubb said.

The letter said the church property was going into foreclosure due to a lien on the property because of the previous owner.

"My mouth dropped to the floor," Grubb said. "It looked like when we we closed on the building it was taken care of, but it came back. Somehow, a lien was put up against the property that we weren't cognizant of."

Pastor Grubb said a judge has put a hold on the sale of the property, but that judge has yet to decide what's next -- continue with foreclosure or let the previous owner sort it out with the banks.

"At least we got a reprieve to stop the sale and we are really looking forward to see how do we get the church out of the equation and let it be between the bank and the previous owner," Grubb said.

As they wait for the courts to come to a decision, there's worry in the community.

"Prices of food is sky high right now. I'm on SSI," Gloria Ligon said, referring to supplemental security income.

"It's heartbreaking. What would we do?" Barranco said. "You don't have the funds to buy groceries. Groceries are expensive."

But for Pastor Grubb, whose true mission is to provide for those in need, the power of prayer and the love for his community is stronger than ever.

"People look forward to us being here. This is place where people get a whole lot more than food, but food is what brings us together," Grubb said.