Man killed in Essex County shooting; neighbors say child was also injured

By Alecia Reid

BELLEVILLE, N.J. -- Police are investigating after a child was shot and a man was killed outside an Essex County apartment building Saturday.

Neighbors tell CBS New York's Alecia Reid the man was walking with his two young children outside 100 Mill Street in Belleville when gunshots rang out. It isn't clear if that man lives there, but witnesses say he has family who do.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Task Force is responding to the incident.

Not much information being released by authorities at this time. What we know right now is that one man is dead, and neighbors say a child was also shot and is in the hospital.

Multiple evidence markers were seen next to parked cars right outside the building where we believe the shooting happened.    

This is a very small town, and we're told this level of violence is rare.

Additional law enforcement arrived on scene to investigate. They've been taking bags of evidence away.

Stay with CBS2 News and CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.

First published on December 16, 2023 / 6:13 PM EST

