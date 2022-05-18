NYPD removes 15,000 honey bees from tree in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police in Queens found themselves on bee patrol Sunday.

They responded to call for a colony of bees spotted on a tree on 166th Street in northern Queens.

An NYPD bee keeper suited up and removed about 15,000 honey bees nesting inside. He even managed to capture footage of the bees inside the tree using a fiber-optic camera.

No one was injured and, according to police, the bees were relocated to a farm upstate.