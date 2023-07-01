Bee-Line Buses go fare-free for summer in Westchester County

NEW YORK -- Bee-Line Bus fares are free once again this summer, a big break for tens of thousands of riders.

Westchester County said ridership dramatically increased when the free summer ride program started in 2022.

"This is a move we are able to make on behalf of Westchester residents due to the strong, smart fiscal management my Administration has taken during our tenure. From cutting property taxes to ensuring our Public Safety Department is fully funded, this is another way County government can improve the lives of the people we serve," said County Executive George Latimer.

The Bee-Line Bus System is the second-largest bus fleet in New York.

The last day of free fares is September 4.