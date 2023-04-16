Police seek woman accused in Brooklyn home invasion, robbery

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a woman accused in a home invasion and robbery in Brooklyn.

It happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on Hart Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police say when the victim opened the door to his apartment, the woman pushed her way inside, hit him over the head and stole money.

A neighbor told CBS2 the suspect got inside the building when someone was leaving.

"She was in the apartment for about 10 minutes, and then she just ran out," he said. "I'm just mad because I was home, and if I had heard the commotion, I would have been there to stop it."

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be checked out for a head wound. He's expected to be OK.