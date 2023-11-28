2 shot on subway in Brooklyn, police investigating

2 shot on board subway in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after two people were shot on the subway in Brooklyn.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. on a northbound C train near the Ralph Avenue subway station in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was struck in the hand and a 40-year-old man was struck in the ankle.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals in stable conditions.

Police say it's unclear at this time if the victims were targeted or if they were bystanders.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Watch CBS2 News at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.