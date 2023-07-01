Bed-Stuy attempted rape suspect caught on video driving moped

NEW YORK -- Police released video of a man suspected of trying to rape a woman in Brooklyn.

Police said the suspect grabbed a woman, 21, walking near Broadway and Macon Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant and forcibly took off her shirt.

The suspect was riding a scooter before he grabbed the woman and told her to be quiet, police said.

NYPD

It happened June 26.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.