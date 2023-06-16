Beautiful Lives Project invites people with disabilities to join Long Island University football team for a special practice

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. -- The Long Island University football team took the field for a special practice Friday with a goal of inclusion.

It was a day of celebration.

"It's the purest form of inclusively for people with disabilities to come out with the Sharks football team and become teammates for a day. It goes a very long way," said Melissa Ross, with the Beautiful Lives Project.

Beautiful Lives Project gives people with disabilities the gift of participation.

"First time really playing football like this because when I was younger, I had seizures and they weren't under control, so I really couldn't play any contact sports that had to do with head injuries. So I mostly played golf, but now I got to do this. It just felt like I got to do something I never got to do," participant Kyle Thompson said.

Playing sports not only promotes the benefits of teamwork, but it also breaks down barriers -- and some look to break down more than just barriers.

"You know what to do? Let him do it. Go get it. Don't hurt anybody, don't hurt anybody," a coach told one participant.

"We know how to take hits, so hey ... That's how we all grew up learning how to play the game, blowing off steam," Sharks player Jaiden Roe said.

"Being back on the field was amazing, that's all. Like high school, I loved football, so playing high school football, it just, one of my favorite things," participant Jay B.N. said.

Every day, the participants make a goal for themselves, then go fulfill it, building confidence along the way.

"How would you grade some of these touchdown dances?" CBS2's Steve Overmyer asked Sharks player Luca Stanzani.

"The girl in the green shirt, she's probably the best on the whole team, honestly. I haven't seen one of our players top that ever," Stanzani said.

That girl in the green shirt, Elise Olsen, told Overmyer, "Dancing is my passion ... It's what I wanna do as a job, too."

Days like this give a sense of accomplishment, build connections by being a part of a team and remind us all to celebrate.

"They leave with having fulfilled their goal and with a medal, and they feel like a champion," Ross said.

Beautiful Lives Project will also be holding a tennis event during the U.S. Open at the end of August. For more information, visit beautifullives.org.