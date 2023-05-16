Beatlemania now on display at GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center

NEWARK, N.J. - A new exhibit in our area covers the start of Beatlemania 60 years ago.

Now, the story of The Beatles is being embraced by a whole new generation of fans.

"Ladies And Gentlemen... The Beatles" runs until June 25th at the GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center In Newark. The exhibit focuses on the key period between 1964 and 1966, when The Beatles became international superstars with number one records and sold out concerts across the globe.

"The story is told through the narrative of their arrival in the United States, all the way again until they're touring, and then their - finally - their last show," Mark Conklin, director of the Grammy Museum Experience, said.

One of the exhibit's highlights is the jacket Paul McCartney wore during their historic August 1965 concert at Shea Stadium. It's on display along with one of McCartney's iconic Hofner basses.

"It's probably the most special thing that we have in the entire place, I would say," Conklin said.

As part of the exhibit, Monmouth University professor Ken Womack has been hosting a series of conversations with Beatles experts and associates.

On June 14th, Womack will discuss his latest project, an authorized biography of The Beatles longtime roadie and personal assistant Mal Evans, who died in 1976. He research included access to Evans' extensive journals and archives.

"So he would pick up stray lyrics, he would keep track of who was in the studio, who was doing what. He kept diaries," Womack said.

Although The Beatles' recording career lasted only eight years between 1962 and 1970, it hasn't stopped a new generation of fans from embracing their music and their legacy.

"We have a wall that has the Abbey Road graphic, the album cover, without The Beatles on it, so that you can walk across and take your picture," said Conklin. "When I saw young teenagers from China, Japan, Germany, the United States -- there they were all lined up to walk across that wall and take their pictures, that was really heartening for me to see that there's still a generation that is learning about them, that's getting it."

CLICK HERE for more information on the exhibit.