Caught on camera: Bear steals & devours cupcakes from Connecticut bakery

Bear steals & eats dozens of cupcakes from Connecticut bakery
AVON, Conn. -- A hungry bear found a sweet spot to chow down in Connecticut.

It broke into the loading garage of a bakery in Avon.

Workers say the bear took a box out into the parking lot and devoured around 60 cupcakes.

One of the employees got into a car and started honking to scare the bear off.

It eventually left -- with a full belly.

