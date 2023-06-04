Caught on camera: Bear steals & devours cupcakes from Connecticut bakery
AVON, Conn. -- A hungry bear found a sweet spot to chow down in Connecticut.
It broke into the loading garage of a bakery in Avon.
Workers say the bear took a box out into the parking lot and devoured around 60 cupcakes.
One of the employees got into a car and started honking to scare the bear off.
It eventually left -- with a full belly.
