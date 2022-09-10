See it: Bear crashes 2-year-old's birthday party in Connecticut, helps itself to some cupcakes
HARTFORD, Conn. -- A bear crashed a 2-year-old's birthday party in Connecticut.
It happened last weekend in Hartford.
Video shows the large black bear making a beeline for a picnic table filled with food and devouring some cupcakes.
Alert parents were able to get all the kids safely inside, where they waited for the bear to leave.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.