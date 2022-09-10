Watch CBS News
Local News

See it: Bear crashes 2-year-old's birthday party in Connecticut, helps itself to some cupcakes

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Black bear crashes toddler's birthday party in Connecticut
Black bear crashes toddler's birthday party in Connecticut 00:39

HARTFORD, Conn. -- A bear crashed a 2-year-old's birthday party in Connecticut.

It happened last weekend in Hartford.

Video shows the large black bear making a beeline for a picnic table filled with food and devouring some cupcakes.

Alert parents were able to get all the kids safely inside, where they waited for the bear to leave.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 10, 2022 / 7:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.