Beachgoers get early start on Labor Day Weekend in Point Pleasant, New Jersey

POINT PLEASANT, N.J. -- This weekend is the last time a lot of people will get to take in the sun and sand this year. And by the size of the crowds, it seems people don't want summer to end.

Point Pleasant was packed throughout the day and didn't show signs of clearing out in the early evening, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported Friday.

Hundreds of people kicked off Labor Day weekend at the Jersey Shore, playing in the sand and jumping in the waves.

"Doesn't matter what it is, as long as your down the shore it's always better," one person said.

"We're expecting a busy weekend," said Lisa Lightbody, marketing director for Jenkinson's Boardwalk. "The weather looks wonderful and everyone is always excited to come out for one last shot of summer."

The young, and young at heart were holding onto the last few days of summer.

"We've been coming down to this boardwalk since 1982," one person said.

Point Pleasant was full of folks playing games and eating boardwalk favorites.

"Saturday probably it'll pick up a little bit more. Sunday will be the busiest," said Christina Jones, a barista at Crepes & Coffee.

If you were stuck working Friday, don't worry. Saturday is going to be another picture-perfect day.