Dog reunited with owner after being stolen off Bayonne porch

Dog found safe after being stolen from owner's porch in Bayonne

BAYONNE, N.J. -- A dog is being reunited with his owner after thieves snatched him off a porch in Bayonne.

Police say five people stole Rocco, a Jack Russell Terrier, Monday night while he was on a leash on his owner's porch.

The suspects then allegedly got on a train to Manhattan.

Police haven't said how they found Rocco or if anyone has been arrested.