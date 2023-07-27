Dog reunited with owner after being stolen off Bayonne porch
BAYONNE, N.J. -- A dog is being reunited with his owner after thieves snatched him off a porch in Bayonne.
Police say five people stole Rocco, a Jack Russell Terrier, Monday night while he was on a leash on his owner's porch.
The suspects then allegedly got on a train to Manhattan.
Police haven't said how they found Rocco or if anyone has been arrested.
