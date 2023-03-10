Bayonne mom says school district isn't taking bullying "seriously enough" after daughter's nose was broken

BAYONNE, N.J. -- As Bayonne High School implements a new anti-bullying initiative, one parent is speaking out about her daughter's experience.

The school is rewarding students with half days or pep rallies if there is no fighting or bullying.

But one Bayonne mother told CBS2 her two teenage daughters have been getting bullied at the school for weeks. She claims her 15-year-old was hit in the face by another student, leaving her with a broken nose.

She said the school separated her daughters from their alleged bullies but says it's not enough.

"At least two weeks prior, I had been calling the school, asking for a parent conference because obviously what the school had been implementing and attempting to do, it just wasn't working," mother Iris Garcia said. "I don't feel like they're taking this seriously enough. It shouldn't have taken for my daughter to have a broken nose for them to try to now do something."

The superintendent declined to comment on this incident specifically but told CBS2 the planning for its new anti-bullying initiative began in January and said in a statement in part, "We take all bullying incidents very seriously in Bayonne ... We are working on many strategies currently to eradicate and/or reduce it in all of our city schools."