Suspect killed, 3 officers injured in police-involved shooting in Bay Shore

BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- A suspect in a domestic dispute was shot and killed by Suffolk County police officers on Saturday.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Udall Road in Bay Shore at around 9:10 a.m.

After a confrontation at the address, shots were fired, the police department said.

Three officers were taken to the hospital. The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The police department did not immediately release additional details.

