Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect killed, 3 officers injured in police-involved shooting in Bay Shore

By Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- A suspect in a domestic dispute was shot and killed by Suffolk County police officers on Saturday. 

According to police, officers were called to a home on Udall Road in Bay Shore at around 9:10 a.m. 

After a confrontation at the address, shots were fired, the police department said. 

Three officers were taken to the hospital. The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

The police department did not immediately release additional details. 

This is a developing story. Check for updates. 

First published on February 17, 2024 / 12:12 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.