Man killed, 17-year-old girl injured in shooting at party on Long Island

BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- A party on Long Island turned deadly Friday night.

Police were sent to a home on Ackerson Boulevard near Montauk Drive in Bay Shore around 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, police say they found two gunshot victims -- a 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man.

Both were taken to a local hospital, where the man later died. He has been identified as Sean Mills, of Bay Shore.

The 17-year-old is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting happened during an outdoor party. Approximately 50 people were in attendance.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (631) 852-6392 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.