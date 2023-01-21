Watch CBS News
Albert Williams killed after vehicle plunges into water at Bay Shore Marina

BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- Homicide detectives in Suffolk County are investigating after a man died when his car plunged into the water.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. Thursday at Bay Shore Marina.

Officers responded to a 911 call and found a Jaguar SUV in the water.

They pulled out the driver, identified as 76-year-old Albert Williams.

He was rushed to Southside Hospital, where he died.

Authorities haven't said why his death is being investigated by the homicide squad.

