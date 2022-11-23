Man dies after suffering medical emergency, driving off dock on Long Island

Man dies after driving into water in Bay Shore

BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- A man died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency and driving off a dock on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police found a red Nissan Rogue submerged in water near the Maple Avenue Dock in Bay Shore.

Police say the driver, 39-year-old Robert Lancaster, drove into the water just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident to give them a call.