Man dies after suffering medical emergency, driving off dock on Long Island
BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- A man died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency and driving off a dock on Long Island.
Suffolk County Police found a red Nissan Rogue submerged in water near the Maple Avenue Dock in Bay Shore.
Police say the driver, 39-year-old Robert Lancaster, drove into the water just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident to give them a call.
