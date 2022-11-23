Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after suffering medical emergency, driving off dock on Long Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man dies after driving into water in Bay Shore
Man dies after driving into water in Bay Shore 00:26

BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- A man died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency and driving off a dock on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police found a red Nissan Rogue submerged in water near the Maple Avenue Dock in Bay Shore.

Police say the driver, 39-year-old Robert Lancaster, drove into the water just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident to give them a call.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 7:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.