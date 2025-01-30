Woman killed in Bay Shore fire, Long Island investigators say

BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- A woman died Thursday when a home went up in flames overnight in Bay Shore, New York.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, but two men survived, including one who was taken to the hospital and another who was unharmed, officials on Long Island said.

A 911 caller reported a fire at the home on North Windsor Avenue in the Suffolk County hamlet at around 1:30 a.m.

The flames were spreading to two neighboring houses when firefighters first arrived, but no one inside either of those homes was injured, officials said.

The name of the woman who was killed was not immediately released. Investigators said her identity was pending confirmation from the Suffolk County medical examiner.

The house where the fire started collapsed and the others were significantly damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but no criminality is suspected.